WILKES-BARRE — A West Pittston man arrested in 2022 following a multi-jurisdictional investigation of sexual abuse of a child entered a no contest plea to a felony sex offense.

John Joseph Davis, 73, of Luzerne Avenue, was charged by Hanover Township police and Jackson Township police on allegations he sexually abused a child multiple times for several years, according to authorities.

Davis was arrested in August 2022.

Davis is not challenging the offenses and entered a no contest plea to indecent assault of a child as prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas accepted to plea agreement and scheduled Davis to be sentenced Jan. 10.

Davis remains free on $35,000 unsecured bail.