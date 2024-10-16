Award-winning actress Christine Baranski campaigns with Rep. Pashinski

🔊 Listen to this

Actress Christine Baranski spoke to canvassers in the Luzerne County Democratic Party office on Wednesday afternoon, just before she and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski began knocking on doors throughout the city.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski spoke to canvassers in the Luzerne County Democratic Party office on Wednesday afternoon, just before he and actress Christine Baranski began knocking on doors throughout the city.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and actress Christine Baranski spoke with Wilkes-Barre resident Kristen Fodness while campaigning for Democrats on Wednesday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE — When Kristen Fodness of Wilkes-Barre opened her door Wednesday afternoon, she was somewhat shocked to see award-winning actress Christine Baranski standing there smiling alongside Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.

Fodness immediately recognized Baranski from her role in The Big Bang Theory, where she plays Dr. Beverly Hofstadter.

After rallying Democratic volunteers on Public Square Wednesday afternoon, Baranski took it to the streets, knocking on doors to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and all Democratic candidates.

“I’m here to knock on doors, do some canvassing and encourage volunteers to do all they can to get out the vote,” Baranski said.

After the door-to-door canvassing, Baranski would later speak at a rally at Genetti’s on East Market Street.

Baranski, who is of Polish descent, was campaigning as part of a “Get Out The Vote” (GOTV) drive in Luzerne County’s Polish and Eastern European neighborhoods.

Baranski told the volunteers at the Luzerne County Democratic headquarters that she can relate to Harris because, like Harris’ mom, Baranski’s mother sacrificed a lot to make ends meet.

“She knows what that struggle for success is all about, in contrast to her opponent who inherited millions of dollars from his father and who lives in a gilded palace in Florida,” Baranski said. “Kamala Harris has a tremendous capacity for empathy that is born of experience because she lived through it — she understands.”

Baranski said she is supporting Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz because she feels they have the compassion and empathy for middle class people and will do all they can to improve their lives.

“I grew up in Buffalo, New York, in a home with a lot of economic anxiety,” Baranski said. “So I decided I wanted to get out and talk about this campaign and our vice president, who I hope will be our next president.”

The canvassers, including Baranski, knocked on doors from approximately 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Baranski said she is very concerned about what would happen if Trump won the election. She said she and most Polish Americans agree that Trump would not continue to support Ukraine’s effort to defend against Russia and Vladimir Putin.

“Trump is very friendly with Putin,” Baranski said. “So this election is very important for many reasons. And your efforts are vital for Democrats to win and preserve democracy.”

Baranski said when she watched the Harris-Trump debate, one line stood out. When Harris turned to Trump and said, “Tell that to 800,000 Poles.”

“I’m Polish, and I celebrate all the Polish traditions,” she said. “If Ukraine falls, Poland could be next. Let’s all work hard. Let’s work to bring back hope.”

Baranski said Pennsylvania is “an uber swing state” with its 19 electoral votes. Many political experts feel the presidential election rests with the outcome in Pennsylvania.

Baranski is an American actress of the stage and screen who has received dozens of prestigious awards, including an Emmy, two Tony Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, as well as three Golden Globe nominations and 10 Critics’ Choice Television Awards — the most for any performer.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.