🔊 Listen to this

Reporters note: Story reposted with clarification

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Walter Zolner III is facing a civil lawsuit alleging negligence in the beating death of Ryan Walker Padovani inside a double-block residence in Kingston in May 2023.

Zolner III, 32, resided at 124 E. Bennett St., and had easy access to the other half, 126 E. Bennett St., where Padovani, 22, was fatally beaten on May 4, 2023, according to the civil lawsuit filed by Anzalone & Doyle Trial Lawyers in Wilkes-Barre.

The five count suit alleges three counts of negligence, and one count each of wrongful death and survival action. The suit was filed by Padovani’s mother, Pamela, as administrator of her son’s estate, against Zolner III and Amy Beth Llewellyn-Zolner, as executor of the estate of her late husband, Walter Zolner Jr.

Walter Zolner Jr., who passed away in July 2024, owned the double-block house.

According to the suit, Zolner III had uninterrupted access from his residence at 124 E. Bennett St. to 126 E. Bennett St. through the attic or by a key that was given to him by Zolner Jr..

Padovani’s body was found in a bedroom of his apartment at 126 E. Bennett St.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Padovani died from blunt force trauma to the head. County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives charged Zolner III with criminal homicide.

In the civil suit and criminal complaint, prior to Padovani being fatally beaten, Zolner III posted a video to YouTube indicating he became possessed and was in need of an exorcism.

The suit alleges Zolner Jr. had knowledge his son had violent tendencies and did nothing to restrict his son’s access to 126 E. Bennett St.

The civil suit seeks unspecified damages on each of the five counts.

Zolner III’s criminal trial has been delayed due to mental health exams and is tentatively scheduled for November before President Judge Michael T. Vough.