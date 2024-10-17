🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township arrested a man from Shickshinny after allegedly finding methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm inside his vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Corey James Remphrey, 44, of Hard Pan Road, was stopped for an expired registration plate on a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado he was operating in the area of Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and Casey Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to court records.

During the traffic stop, Remphrey gave permission for police to search the truck, court records say.

Police in court records say they found a Taurus 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat and methamphetamine and marijuana in another area of the truck.

A records check showed Remphrey did not have a conceal carry permit for the handgun.

Remphrey was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without insurance. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.