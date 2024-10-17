🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment against Christian Lee MacDowell, 48, at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.

MacDowell, of East Newport Street, Hanover Township, was charged by Ashley police after Christylee Lehman reported he slashed her hand with a machete during a fight in a wooded area near Solomon Creek on Sept. 14, according to court records.

The case against MacDowell was dismissed when Lehman failed to appear to testify at the preliminary hearing.