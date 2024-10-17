🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors withdrew charges of stalking, harassment and loitering and prowling at night against Darius Amir Washington, 27, at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.

Hanover Township police charged Washington, of King of Prussia, when he showed up and loitered outside a woman’s house on Patrick Henry Drive on June 13, according to court records.

Washington and the woman were classmates at Holy Redeemer High School. The woman told police she had not seen Washington since they graduated, court records say.

Washington pled guilty to non-criminal summary offenses of disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.