WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man accused of hiding a trail camera to secretly record a woman in her bedroom was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Ruben Suquilanda, 41, of South Franklin Street, to two years probation with the first month on house arrest with electronic monitoring on a single count of invasion of privacy. Suquilanda pled guilty to the charge July 18.

Suquilanda is also subject to 15 years registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Suquilanda after the woman discovered the trail camera while cleaning her bedroom of her residence on South Grant Street on March 7, 2023, according to court records.

Suquilanda previously worked with the woman and wanted to date her, court records say.

Police in court records say Suquilanda routinely stopped at the woman’s house bringing her gifts and her favorite popcorn.

Assistant District Attorney James L. McMonagle said Suquilanda moved the camera to get a better view of the woman’s bed.

The trail camera was hidden on a shelf in the bedroom and was activated by motion.

Police suspected the camera was placed on the shelf in February 2023.

Suquilanda apologized prior to being sentenced.