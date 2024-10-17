🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Sending sexually explicit online messages to a teenage girl resulted in life changing consequences for a Luzerne Borough man.

Gerald James Horro, 27, of Bennett Street, is subject to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act for his actions.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Horro to nine-months to two-years at the county correctional facility on a charge of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault. Horro pled guilty to the charge July 9.

Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre charged Horro in January after the mother of the girl reported inappropriate messages between her daughter and Horro. A neighbor of the mother raised concerns about the girl sitting on Horro’s lap that led to the discovery of the online messages, according to court records.

Investigators retrieved online messages between Horro and the girl that were sexually explicit that began Aug. 8 until Aug. 11, 2023, court records say.

Horro denied touching the girl during an interview with investigators and blamed alcohol use for his behavior, court records say.

“This is a very serious matter, the probable cause affidavit speaks for itself,” Assistant District Attorney James L. McMonagle said.

The affidavit goes into detail listing the sexually explicit messages.

After reading a letter from the girl, McMonagle said it was clear the explicit messages had an impact on her. The girl wrote she blamed herself.

“Totally unacceptable behavior,” Sklarosky told Horro, who was also sentenced to two years probation.