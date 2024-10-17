🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Negotiations for a possible plea agreement and an attorney attached to another murder trial resulted in the continuance of a combined homicide trial for three people charged in what Wilkes-Barre police say was an “ambush fatal shooting.”

Yuamir S. Grayson, 28, Kadeen Karon Carruth, 20, and Breanna Knight, 27, are accused of fatally shooting Elijah Rivers, 22, on North Meade Street on Jan. 30, 2023, according to court records.

Rivers died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Court records say Knight drove Grayson and Carruth in a white Ford Focus to North Meade Street. As they waited, Rivers showed up at a residence and was fatally shot by Grayson and Carruth, court records say.

Knight remained in the vehicle during the shooting.

Police recovered .40-caliber and .45-caliber shell casings at the scene.

During a previous court proceedings, a witness testified Knight complained they killed the wrong “Eli.”

The three were scheduled for trial in early December on criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy charges.

However, during a status conference before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Thursday, Carruth’s attorney, John B. Pike, requested more time as a possible “resolution of the case” may take place for his client.

Attorney James J. Scanlon who, along with Attorney Sidney D. May, represent Knight, said he is attached to another homicide trial in early December.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr. who, along with Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank are prosecuting, did not object to the December trial being continued.

Lupas continued the trial indefinitely but scheduled another pre-trial conference on Nov. 8.

Carruth’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, was granted to have his client jailed at the county correctional facility. Carruth was jailed at a state prison in western Pennsylvania serving a firearm offense sentence.