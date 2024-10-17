🔊 Listen to this

SELINSGROVE — A Berwick man attending Susquehanna University was arraigned Thursday on felony assault charges alleging he punched a Harveys Lake man causing serious head and facial injuries last month.

Alexander James Hacker, 19, of East 10th Street, a freshman at the university in Selinsgrove, punched Marshall Woodrosky multiple times in the head outside a restaurant on North Market Street in Selinsgrove on Sept. 29, according to court records.

Woodrosky suffered a concussion and facial bone fractures in the attack, including the loss of two top teeth, court records say.

His aunt, Kim Woodrosky, said her nephew required dental surgery and facial surgery and possibly may need an additional surgery.

Woodrosky, a graduate of Lake Lehman High School, is a senior majoring in international finance at Susquehanna University, where he plays on the university’s lacrosse team.

Hacker was charged by Selinsgrove police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He surrendered on the arrest warrant and was arraigned by District Judge Scott A. Zeigler in Selinsgrove before being released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Court records say Woodrosky was with three other men sitting outside on a patio in front of the restaurant when Hacker parked a vehicle in front of the eatery at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 29.

After getting out of his vehicle, Hacker asked Woodrosky, “Is there a problem? Are we good?” court records say.

Woodrosky told Hacker there was “no problem” and asked Hacker to go back to his vehicle.

Hacker turned around and punched Woodrosky two to three times in the face, court records say.

Woodrosky was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he received emergency treatment and surgery for facial bone fractures.

Hacker, a 2023 graduate of Berwick High School, was a member of the Susquehanna University football team. He has since been removed from the team’s roster.