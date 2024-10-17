By Vivian Muniz WBRE/WYOU

Over a dozen people were arrested during a drug investigation in Luzerne County on Thursday.

Beginning Thursday morning, and into the afternoon, a flow of people were coming in and out of Kingston police headquarters in handcuffs.

The Kingston Police chief confirmed 17 people were arrested in connection with a ongoing drug investigation.

Check back for more details as they become available.