Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Over a dozen people were arrested during a drug investigation in Luzerne County on Thursday.
Beginning Thursday morning, and into the afternoon, a flow of people were coming in and out of Kingston police headquarters in handcuffs.
The Kingston Police chief confirmed 17 people were arrested in connection with a ongoing drug investigation.
Check back for more details as they become available.