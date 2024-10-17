🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Crafty Stir, a one-stop shop offering coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, grab-n-go options and more, has officially opened at Mohegan Pennsylvania. It is located adjacent to the food court in the former Electric City Roasting Company space.

Guests can start their day with a rich selection of beverages, including 100% Colombian coffee, espresso drinks, tea, Chai, hot chocolate and cold brew/nitro.

Hot breakfast options include an assortment of sandwiches and bagels.

Those who prefer to start their day on a sweet note can choose from fresh pastries like muffins, cinnamon buns, cannoli and more.

People can also take advantage of grab-n-go hoagies, salads, drinks and other treats.

The Crafty Stir is celebrating the holiday season with four special creations — the Frosted Gingerbread Latte, the Eggnog Latte, the Marshmallow Mint Coffee and the Jingle Spiced Chai — all will be available starting Sunday, Dec. 1.

The Crafty Stir’s is open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.