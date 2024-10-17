🔊 Listen to this

Gwen Ross, DCED director of workforce development initiatives, announced a $200,000 MTTC grant on Thursday while visiting with students at Solomon Plains Middle School in Plains Township.

PLAINS TWP. — Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s manufacturing-focused career programs are receiving a $200,000 boost.

The investment comes from the Shapiro Administration through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant program.

Gwen Ross of the Department of Community and Economic Development made the announcement on Thursday while visiting with students in the YES! program at Solomon Plains Middle School in Plains Township.

Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania provides career-focused programs to schools in Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

These funds will help expand various career initiatives they make available to local middle school and high school students — including its YES!, Inspire and Company Insight programs — to heighten student awareness of the skills, education and training needed to be successful in good-paying advanced manufacturing careers.

“The Shapiro Administration recognizes that career programs offered by organizations like Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania benefit both our workers and the manufacturing industry,” Ross said. “Engaging students with advanced technology experiences will help to meet the needs of the industry while placing young Pennsylvanians on the path to rewarding careers in manufacturing.”

With help from the MTTC grant, Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania will partner with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) to expand its programs to highlight the region’s strong manufacturing sector. This partnership will help increase students’ exposure to local manufacturing careers and connect students with regional manufacturing employers for job shadows, internships and employment at local manufacturing companies.

“We are grateful to the Shapiro Administration for its support of Junior Achievement through this generous grant,” said Susan Magnotta, president, Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania. “It is more important than ever that Pennsylvania’s future workforce — its current middle and high school students — be exposed to the ample opportunities in the manufacturing sector in our region. We look forward to working with NEPIRC to enhance our current programs to reflect the skills, training and education needed, and the career pathways and jobs available in manufacturing locally — with or without a college degree — through our hands-on, interactive learning activities.”

The MTTC grant program collaborates with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and/or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.