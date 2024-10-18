🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Alex Viga on allegations he assaulted his former roommate, a 39-year-old woman, with a baton in the parking lot of South Main Plaza, South Main Street, on Thursday.

Police responded to the parking lot where a woman reported Viga approached her saying, “You’re going to feel this.”

Viga allegedly brandished a collapsible baton from his waist intending to strike the woman in her head but was struck in her arms she raised to protect herself, police reported.

Viga ran away and was apprehended on South Main Street near Public Square.

Viga was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on charges of aggravated assault, harassment and two counts of simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $125,000 bail.