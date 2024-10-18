🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in September — the 12th consecutive month with an identical rate and the longest streak on record going back to 1976.

The rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate, which fell by one-tenth of a percentage point from its August level to 4.1%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2024.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above its September 2023 level of 3.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 24,000 over the month to 6,556,000 in September.

Resident employment (-23,000) accounted for most of the labor force decline.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 6,800 over the month to a record high of 6,205,000, setting the 14th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count.

Jobs increased from August in five of the 11 industry super-sectors. The largest super-sector movement was a gain of 6,100 in leisure & hospitality, which reached a record high. Education & health services reached a record high for the 16th consecutive month.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 102,700 with gains in six of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+59,800) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.