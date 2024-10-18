🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — According to a WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, True Value in Hanover Township will lay off 269 employees in December.

The WARN report states that the layoffs will begin on Dec. 14 and be completed by Dec. 28.

The True Value distribution warehouse is located at 12 Tradeport Rd., Hanover Township.

In 2019, the Chicago-based True Value Company announced it would open a 1 million-plus square foot distribution center on former mine-scarred land along the new South Valley Parkway, creating hundreds of new jobs.

The new building is in Missouri-based NorthPoint Development’s Hanover 9 Industrial Park and will total nearly 1.4 million square feet.

Workers at all levels, including management, were hired at the new True Value facility, which opened in the fall of 2019.

True Value is one of the world’s leading wholesalers of “hardline” products, including hardware equipment and home improvement and lawn and garden products, and has been supporting independent retailers for more than 70 years.

Check back at timesleader.com for updates.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.