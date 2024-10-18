🔊 Listen to this

Lynn Hill has resigned as Luzerne County’s human services division head, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Friday.

One of eight top division head posts, the human services overseer manages the following county departments: Children, Youth and Families; Mental Health and Developmental Services; Drug and Alcohol; Area Agency on Aging; and Veteran Affairs.

Hill held the position since February 2017 and received $103,797 annually.

County grant writer Michele Sparich will be acting human services division head, Crocamo said.

Crocamo said Hill’s “contributions have greatly enhanced our services and positively impacted the community we serve.”

“We are grateful for Lynn’s hard work, commitment, and leadership during her tenure. Her vision and efforts have set a strong foundation for the future of the Human Services Division, and she will be greatly missed,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo also wished Hill “all the best in her future endeavors,” saying she is confident Hill will “continue to make a difference wherever she goes.”

“Thank you, Lynn, for everything you have done for our team and the Luzerne County community,” she wrote.

Hill could not be immediately reached for comment on her plans.

During her tenure, Hill worked to increase public awareness about the services offered by the division.

“One of the biggest hurdles we have is often that people don’t understand what human services is. Often they think it’s human resources,” Hill had said in 2018.

She also is credited with stepping up collaboration inside the division, with the understanding many citizens require services provided by multiple departments.

Crocamo has filled five division head vacancies since her hiring as county manager in May 2023. Under the county’s home rule government structure, council majority confirmation is required for the manager’s division head nominees.

Most recently, Paula Radick became the new judicial services and records division head in July. That position was open because Joan Hoggarth retired May 20.

Crocamo’s other division head appointments:

• Jim Rose, hired as administrative services division head in April.

• Jennifer Pecora, hired as operational services division head in February. She had previously served as administrative services head. The operational position was open due to the December 2023 resignation of Greg Kurtz.

• Joseph Yeager, hired as chief public defender in February. He replaced Steven Greenwald, who was terminated in October 2023.

• Mary Roselle, hired as budget/finance division head in November 2023. Prior division head Brian Swetz left the position in August 2023 to work in Wilkes-Barre City government.

The remaining two division heads are James Wilbur, correctional services, and Harry Skene, chief county solicitor.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.