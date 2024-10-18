🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley West school board met in a special meeting on Friday and determined that Templeton Advantage LLC will be their consultant in the search for a new superintendent. The current superintendent, David Tosh, will be retiring when his contract expires in June 2025.

The resolution approved on Friday notes that the assistance of Templeton Advantage LLC will cost $15,000, “plus travel and advertising expenses.” The consulting firm is based out of Newport, Pennsylvania.

Additional actions taken by the board included:

• Approving Kathleen Wolyniec as an ESL teacher for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, with a yet-to-be-determined start date.

• Approving Justin Ambrozia as the State Street Elementary School’s dean of students.