KINGSTON – An excessive amount of fentanyl along with cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription medications and at least three firearms were seized by drug agents during an enforcement blitz that targeted low to mid-level dealers in the Kingston and Edwardsville areas.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce was joined by Kingston Police Chief Rich Kotchik and John Soprano, regional director for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, in announcing the arrests of 16 people during Thursday’s sweep that mostly look place on the west side.

“These investigations primarily targeted the Eagle Ridge and Hilltop apartments which have been the source of many complaints from the public about drug trafficking in those areas,” Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce said fentanyl, marijuana, methadone, methamphetamine and prescription medications were seized during Thursday’s raids.

Kotchik said arrests were the result of 139 undercover controlled drug buys over the last several months.

Sanguedolce and Kotchik said those arrested were not in an “organized drug trafficking ring” but likely most were aware of the illegal sales by others.

Thursday’s arrests was the continuation of previous drug arrests that centered at the two apartment complexes in Edwardsville. At least nine people were arrested on drug trafficking charges from the Eagle Ridge complex and a location in Plymouth in August.

Sanguedolce thanked Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry and her office by supplying funds to finance the lengthy undercover investigation.

“The extension of this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case has made Kingston, Edwardsville and the surrounding communities safe places and has provided our local departments and our office with the resources needed to take more than 30 drug dealers off our streets,” Sanguedolce said.

Those arrested on felony drug trafficking offenses Thursday were all arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township.

Katreena Shepard, 40, of Edwardsville, jailed on $150,000 bail.

Joshua Smith, 42, of Edwardsville, jailed on $25,000 bail.

Stacy Bednar, 37, of Edwardsville, jailed on $25,000 bail.

Santiago Alvarez-Ortiz, 47, of Kingston, jailed on $250,000 bail.

Weldon Robinson, 47, of Edwardsville, released on unspecified unsecured bail.

Christopher Peters, 29, of Nanticoke, jailed on $75,000 bail.

Cheryl Rivers, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, jailed on $25,000 bail.

Jacqueline Siegenthal, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, jailed on $150,000 bail.

Onje Crowder, 24, of Scranton, jailed on $250,000 bail.

Naasir Morrison, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, jailed on $250,000 bail.

Sherrilee Stout Conahan, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, jailed on $100,000 bail.

Thomas Stoss, 40, of Edwardsville, jailed on $50,000 bail.

Gina Krantz, 35, of Edwardsville, jailed on $75,000 bail.

Bradley Alan Fradkin, 53, of Wilkes-Barre, jailed on $25,000 bail.

Omar Robinson, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, jailed on $250,000 bail.

Marlena Fiore, 39, of Glen Lyon, Newport Township, jailed on $75,000 bail.

Arrested during previous drug sweeps in the Edwardsville and Kingston areas were:

Theodis Brown, 52; Raceedie Griffiths, 30; Christopher Belcher, 22; Najm Cooper, 34; Omar Kelly, 25; Shakeal Robinson Evans, 35; Wendell K. Freeman Jr., 30; Armand K. Hobson, 27; Akilees Hobson, 26.

Active arrest warrants on the drug trafficking offenses are:

Krystal Stash, 36, of Edwardsville.

Howard Wolk, 64, of Kingston.

Deborah Briggs, 57, of Edwardsville.

Shakeem Stroman, 43, of Edwardsville.

Justin Carlo, 23, of Wilkes-Barre.

Thomas Hannick, 32, of Olyphant.

Angel De Jesus, 25, of Forty Fort.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of those with active warrants is asked to call Kingston police at 570-288-3674.

Assistant in the investigation are: Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department, Luzerne County Correctional Facility and police departments from Wilkes-Barre City, Edwardsville, Kingston, Nanticoke City, Pittston City and Hanover Township.