Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a discussion with leaders about the rise in antisemitism and efforts to fight hate in the United States in Washington on Dec. 7.

WILKES-BARRE — On Monday, Oct. 21, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Lackawanna and Luzerne counties to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz, and Pennsylvania Democrats.

Emhoff is expected to highlight the Vice President’s plans to strengthen the middle class, protect Pennsylvanians’ fundamental freedoms and be a President for all Americans.

No details of Emhoff’s visit were released regarding locations and times. The campaign said they will provide that information as soon as it is all confirmed.

Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania

According to the campaign:

Since Vice President Harris took the top of the ticket, more than 144,000 people have signed up to volunteer with the campaign in Pennsylvania.

Democrats are investing in robust infrastructure to get out the vote and ensure Pennsylvanians have the information they need to make their vote count, whether they choose to vote by mail, vote early, or on Election Day.

As of last Sunday, the campaign has knocked on more than a million doors since Vice President Harris became the candidate, and the volunteer program alone has talked to 300,000 Pennsylvanians just by knocking on doors. This includes 250,000 doors just this weekend, as the campaign continues to ramp up.

The coordinated campaign has 50 field offices and more than 400 staffers on the ground across the Commonwealth. This includes an array of offices — 16 in total — in predominantly rural counties that former president Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2020 — that the Harris-Walz campaign is investing heavily in organizing and reaching.

The Harris-Walz campaign is committed to expanding its support in historically-Democratic areas, growing its margins in suburban areas and communities that have been trending Democratic in recent years, and cutting into Trump’s margins in deep-red counties–which is reflected in the campaign’s investments in opening offices and hiring staff all across Pennsylvania.

The Harris campaign said Pennsylvania will be won by those doing the work, adding that enthusiasm on the ground for Kamala Harris is “electric,” and they are seeing unprecedented momentum.

Visiting Luzerne County and Harris-Walz outreach in rural/red counties

The Harris-Walz campaign in PA is reaching out to voters across the Commonwealth, including in traditionally conservative areas like Luzerne County.

In September, Vice President Harris visited Wilkes-Barre, drawing a crowd of over 5,000 people — in a county Trump won by nearly 15 points.

Luzerne County is one such county Democrats have made significant gains in the past few cycles.

Through outreach initiatives such as Republicans for Harris and rural engagement, the campaign is committed to reaching moderates and independents in Northeastern PA.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.