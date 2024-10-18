🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE— Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed legislation into law that creates the first Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders (ADRD) Division in the Commonwealth’s history to support older adults living with the disease and their caregivers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging will provide oversight for the Division, and its creation delivers on Governor Shapiro’s promise in his 2024-25 budget address to invest more in the Commonwealth’s older adult population.

“No one should have to face this terrible disease alone — by signing this bill into law, my Administration is committing real resources to older adults, their families and caregivers who are dealing with Alzheimer’s, and making it clear that we have their back,” Shapiro said. “The 2024-25 bipartisan budget invests $80 million more to support our seniors, and this first-ever Alzheimer’s Division at the Department of Aging is part of that investment. While there’s still more work to do to support Pennsylvania’s older adults, creating this Division is a step in the right direction.”

In addition to authorizing the first-ever ADRD Division, Senate Bill 840, now Act 111, also establishes an ADRD Advisory Committee to convene statewide stakeholders on ADRD State Plan implementation, advocate for policy, secure federal funding, and leverage additional resources to better respond to the unique and complex needs for those living with ADRD and the systems that support them.

Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich the Pennsylvania Department of Aging is proud to be the convener of the Commonwealth’s important work with ADRD to help older adults and their caregivers impacted by these terrible diseases.

“This new division allows the Department to address this growing public health crisis in our Commonwealth and aligns with the work that the Department is already doing in this space,” Kavulich said. “I am grateful for Gov. Shapiro’s and the General Assembly’s support in establishing this ADRD Division, as well as the stakeholders and advocates so we can all better support these older Pennsylvanians, their families and caregivers.”

There are currently more than 282,000 Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to increase to 320,000 by 2025. There are also 465,000 caregivers providing 822 million hours of unpaid care and the value of that unpaid care is more than $13.6 billion.

Bipartisan members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly celebrated Gov. Shapiro’s signing S.B. 840 into law.

“Enacting this law marks a significant step forward in our efforts to support Pennsylvania families affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders,” said Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe County. “Just as these families have shown unwavering dedication to their loved ones, it is time for our state to demonstrate the same level of commitment. Our mission is clear — we must break down bureaucratic barriers, foster collaboration across government agencies, and ensure Pennsylvania leads the way in Alzheimer’s care and support. This is more than just policy — it is a commitment to protect our loved ones.”

The establishment of the ADRD Division with the Department of Aging is among the tactics of Aging Our Way, PA — the strategic 10-year plan designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s older adults and improve services for this rapidly growing population.

In 2023, Governor Shapiro signed an Executive Order to direct PDA to develop the plan.

PA delivers $10M for 208 nonprofit organizations to combat hate crime through enhanced security

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) this week announced $10 million in funding for nonprofit organizations to combat hate crimes by enhancing the safety and security of their facilities.

This latest round of Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding has been awarded to 208 nonprofit organizations across 31 Pennsylvania counties.

“All Pennsylvanians deserve to worship peacefully, no matter what you look like, where you come from, or who you pray or do not pray to,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “That’s why, in our latest budget, we doubled the Commonwealth’s investment in the nonprofit security grant fund to help places like mosques, churches, and synagogues equip themselves with security measures. Under Lieutenant Governor Davis’ leadership at PCCD, we’re working together to drive out this funding to our communities and ensure that every Pennsylvanian has the real freedom that comes when you can walk down the street in your community without worrying about violence.”

“The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to fostering a sense of safety and belonging for everyone, ensuring that no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you believe in, you can access services without the fear of hate or violence,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis, chair of PCCD. “Thanks to the additional $5 million our Administration secured in this year’s budget, 102 entities, out of the 208 awarded, who have never received this funding before will be able to strengthen security at their facilities, ensuring those they serve feel safer while accessing services.”

This is the seventh cohort of the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program, which has provided $25 million in funding to more than 580 organizations since its inception. Based on reported data of the number of people who visit these facilities, it is estimated that approximately four million people across the Commonwealth have been impacted by this funding to date.

Eligible entities under this solicitation included nonprofit organizations, including faith-based institutions (e.g., churches, synagogues, mosques), community centers, and other organizations and facilities who principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication.

Entities will use funding for security enhancements for a wide variety of eligible items including safety and security planning and training, purchase of safety and security equipment and technology, upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security, and vulnerability and threat assessments.

More information about the 208 selected applicants, county served, and award amounts can be found on the PCCD website.

Rep. Cartwright announces Route 611 scheduled to open Monday, Nov. 4

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA-8), announced that the project to reopen Route 611 is nearing completion, with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials reporting the highway will be open to traffic on Nov. 4.

“The long-awaited reopening of Route 611 is a perfect example of local, state and federal agencies and elected officials working together for the good of the community,” Rep. Cartwright said. “This was a group effort, and I want to thank Sen. Rosemary Brown and Rep. Tarah Probst, along with officials from PennDOT, the National Park Service, the Federal Highway Administration, and the many elected and community officials who showed up for every meeting to advocate on behalf of their constituents.”

During Rep. Cartwright’s recent meeting with project stakeholders, PennDOT officials gave the following construction updates:

• Concrete moment slab is complete.

• Electrical trenching is complete.

• The barrier is installed and anchored.

• Traffic signal foundations are complete.

• Electrical work is being finalized, with transformer and power supply being hooked up this week.

PennDOT’s contractor will attach the rock fence to the barrier on Monday, with final repaving of Route 611 from Waring Drive to Arrow Island Overlook scheduled for Oct. 8, with the road set to open to traffic on Monday, Nov. 4, pending any adverse weather conditions.

Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap area has remained closed after heavy rains led to a rockslide along Mount Minsi in December of 2022. When re-opening the road hit an impasse due to statuary limitations faced by the National Park Service and PennDOT, Rep. Cartwright convened the multi-level meetings between the agencies and elected officials in the affected region.

In July, Cartwright announced that PennDOT and NPS had reached a compromise for reopening Route 611, bringing much-needed relief to local businesses, residents and communities affected by the extended road closure.

The agreed-upon plans include the installation of a temporary, free-standing rockfall barrier and traffic signal that will accommodate a single lane of traffic along the now-closed route. This compromise will allow traffic to flow while PennDOT and NPS continue working behind-the-scenes on a more permanent solution.

Rep. Cartwright’s office said it will provide another Route 611 public update the week of October 28th.

Treasurer Garrity celebrates record: More than $500M returned over 2 years

Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week celebrated another record for returning unclaimed property — for the first time ever, the Pennsylvania Treasury Department returned more than $500 million over two consecutive years.

Treasury also set records for the number of claims paid in a single year, and the amount of unclaimed property collected from holders in a single year.

“Returning more than half a billion dollars in just two years is tremendous,” Treasurer Garrity said. “Every dollar we return to Pennsylvania families is money they can use to buy groceries, fill up their cars with gas, or pay their rent or mortgage. Our unclaimed property team keeps doing amazing work — and we’re not slowing down.”

A combined total of $505.7 million was returned in fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, the first two-year period in which Treasury has returned more than $500 million of unclaimed property. This includes a single-year record of $273.7 million returned in FY 22-23 and an additional $232.0 million returned in FY 23-24.

“It is very satisfying to learn we have successfully returned more than $500 million in unclaimed property to the people of Pennsylvania in just over two years,” Rep. Brown said. “This milestone reflects our commitment to ensuring every citizen has access to what rightfully belongs to them. I encourage everyone to check their eligibility. This is not just a financial opportunity, but a chance to reclaim a piece of your history.”

“This was a truly historic year for Pennsylvania’s unclaimed property program,” Treasurer Garrity said.

Treasury also processed 220,910 claims during FY 23-24, the most ever in a single year, and collected a record amount of incoming unclaimed property from holders in FY 23-24, a total of $539.9 million.

“Receiving unclaimed property from the businesses required to report it to Treasury is the first step in returning it,” Treasurer Garrity said. “By making sure companies comply with the unclaimed property law, we’re able to reunite this money with the rightful owners as quickly as possible.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.