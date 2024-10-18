The Greater Pittston YMCA Annual Community Awards Dinner was held Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Banks Waterfront.
“This event highlights the significance of unity within Greater Pittston, fostering new relationships and networks that strengthen the community,” Popiel said in a press release announcing the award winners. “By honoring these remarkable individuals, the YMCA aims to acknowledge their unwavering commitment and inspire others to engage in efforts that enhance the Greater Pittston community.”
Jeremy Popiel, Greater Pittston YMCA director, presented the following awards:
Community Leader of the Year — Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll
Corporate Distinction — Adonizio Funeral Home Inc.
Sam Milazzo Volunteer of the Year — Scott Verdine
Spirit of the Community — Tony Callaio.
James and Jean Yates Youth Leadership Award — Molly Fetchko and Kevin Wiedl