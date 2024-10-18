🔊 Listen to this

Jeremy Popiel, Greater Pittston YMCA director (left), presents Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportion Mike Carroll with the Community Leader of the Year Award.

Jeremy Popiel, Greater Pittston YMCA director (left), presents Scott Verdine with the Sam Milazzo Volunteer of the Year Award.

The Corporate Distinction Award was awarded to Adonizio Funneral Home. From left: Joe Adonizio; Marnie Adonizio; Alicia Adonizio; Peter Adonizio Sr.; Jeremy Popiel, Greater Pittston YMCA director; Maria Adonizio; and Peter Adonizio Jr.

Tony Callaio came forward to accept the Spirit of the Community Award at the Greater Pittston YMCA Annual Community Awards Dinner held at The Banks Waterfront.

The Greater Pittston YMCA Annual Community Awards Dinner was held Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Banks Waterfront.

“This event highlights the significance of unity within Greater Pittston, fostering new relationships and networks that strengthen the community,” Popiel said in a press release announcing the award winners. “By honoring these remarkable individuals, the YMCA aims to acknowledge their unwavering commitment and inspire others to engage in efforts that enhance the Greater Pittston community.”

Jeremy Popiel, Greater Pittston YMCA director, presented the following awards:

Community Leader of the Year — Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll

Corporate Distinction — Adonizio Funeral Home Inc.

Sam Milazzo Volunteer of the Year — Scott Verdine

Spirit of the Community — Tony Callaio.

James and Jean Yates Youth Leadership Award — Molly Fetchko and Kevin Wiedl