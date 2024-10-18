🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Sustainable, natural maple syrup products are just one more sweet reason Pennsylvania is the “Great American Getaway.”

This week, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced a new PA Maple Map to connect consumers with Pennsylvania-produced maple products and businesses that serve or sell them.

“The beauty and tastes of fall in Pennsylvania are second to none,” said Secretary Redding. “We hope you’ll use the new PA Maple Map as a tool to sweeten your fall travel and flavor your everyday life. The small-business ingenuity and vision of Pennsylvania farms is why we are a national leader, and why the Shapiro Administration is investing in keeping Pennsylvania agriculture at the top.”

A partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Hardwoods Development Council and PA Preferred program, in cooperation with the PA Maple Syrup Producers Council, the map is part of a marketing initiative promoting Pennsylvania maple syrup with nearly $500,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Learn more about PA maple syrup, and find a listing of restaurants and coffee shops on the website. Click on a location or filter the dashboard by county or product to find your favorite treat, coffee shop, retailer, or farm-to-table restaurant offering locally produced maple syrup products.

With nearly 300 farms producing maple syrup for sale, and 790,000 trees tapped, Pennsylvania ranks sixth nationally in production. In 2023, PA farms produced 205,000 gallons of maple syrup worth more than $7.5 million, and 46 farms across the state had maple syrup sales of over $50,000.

Maple syrup is a natural sweetener packed with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. Far beyond punching up your pancakes, it offers endless recipe possibilities from topping roasted fall root vegetables to sweetening your soup on a crisp, fall day. It is among the many valuable, sustainable products harvested from Pennsylvania’s 16.62 million acres of forestland.

PA Preferred is Pennsylvania’s brand for locally produced agriculture. Look for the PA Preferred yellow and blue check, on the PA Maple map and wherever you shop. Find a full range of PA Preferred members and quality local products at papreferred.com.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s economic development strategy focuses on agriculture and manufacturing as keys to Pennsylvania’s future success.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured more than $2 billion in private sector investments to reignite the Commonwealth’s economy, spur innovation and create jobs and economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

Tap in

To view the Maple Map and more, visit the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Dashboard at https://tinyurl.com/3uybjsnw.

