WILKES-BARRE — As Pennsylvanians continue to step up to assist those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Randy Padfield, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) director, reminded donors this week to ensure their donations are going to reputable charities to make sure it benefits those most in need, when they need it.

Also, if you chose to donate items like food or clothing, only give what has been requested by relief agencies so items don’t go to waste or overwhelm local recovery workers.

“When disaster strikes, Pennsylvanians have always been eager to help their neighbors in need, near and far,” Padfield said. “As the southeastern United States recovers from two consecutive hard-hitting hurricanes, Pennsylvanians will receive solicitations for assistance. Most of those will be from legitimate sources, but, unfortunately, disasters also bring out scammers and bad actors.”

Scammers try to take advantage of these situations, so be vigilant and consider these tips before donating:

• Never give to a charity you know nothing about.

• Don’t feel pressured into giving on the spot or allowing someone to come to your home to pick up the donation.

• If solicited in person, always ask to see the solicitor’s identification.

• Hang up the telephone on aggressive and harassing solicitors.

• Never commit to give over the telephone unless you are familiar with the organization and have verified the call is coming from a legitimate number associated with the organization.

• Never give credit card numbers or bank account numbers. Instead of cash, write a check payable to the charity so you will have a record of your donation.

• Don’t be fooled by a name that sounds like a well-known charity but isn’t the same organization.

• Don’t make assumptions when you hear words such as “police” or “firefighter” in an organization’s name. Although an organization may claim it has local ties or works with local first responders, that doesn’t mean contributions to it will be used locally.

Padfield noted the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS) maintains an online database of charities registered to solicit funds in the Commonwealth, which provides registration and financial information on more than 13,000 reputable charities. Take the time to research the charity before sending the donation.

You can learn if the charity is registered with the DOS Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations by searching the online database at www.charities.pa.gov or by calling 1-800-732-0999.

To file a complaint about any charity soliciting donations in the Commonwealth, call 717-783-4849 or email RA-ST-Complaints@pa.gov.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors legislation for expedited removal of illegal immigrants

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 1394 — the American Safety and Fairness Through Expedited Removal (SAFER) Act — which aims to strengthen Customs and Border Protection (CBP) efforts to address the ongoing border crisis by restoring the use of expedited removal.

On March 21, 2022, amid a surge of illegal immigrants, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repealed a Trump-era regulation that expedites the removal of illegal individuals apprehended beyond 100 miles of the border who cannot prove continuous presence in the U.S. for at least 14 days. Since the rescission of this regulation, more than 7.7 million illegals have been encountered nationwide.

Meuser said H.R. 1394 would reimpose these restrictions, ensuring all illegal immigrants — regardless of location — who entered the U.S. through fraud, misrepresentation, or without valid documents and have been in the country for less than two years are subject to expedited removal.

Meuser said the bill also gives future Republican administrations the flexibility to expand this tool as needed to address the crisis at the border.

“The ongoing border crisis poses a serious threat to our national security, public safety and economic stability,” Meuser said. “This legislation ensures the enforcement of the expedited removal process without radical stipulations. Illegal immigrants who travel farther from the border are still breaking the law and should face the same consequences as those caught crossing the Rio Grande. I urge my colleagues to support this bill to give CBP the tools they need to secure our borders and protect American lives — rather than allowing criminals to evade justice.”

H.R. 1394 was referred to the House Judiciary Committee for further consideration.

PA invests $9M to expand recovery supports across Pennsylvania

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) this week announced the availability of $9 million in funding to expand or enhance recovery support services for individuals in recovery from opioid use disorder (OUD) and other substance use disorders (SUD).

This opportunity is part of the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to strengthen the SUD treatment system and empower sustained recovery throughout Pennsylvania by investing more than $100 million in SUD-related supports and services since Gov. Josh Shapiro has taken office.

“The Shapiro Administration recognizes that a vital part of recovery for individuals with OUD is having accessible supports within their community,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “This funding opportunity is designed to improve the delivery of recovery support services to individuals initiating or maintaining their recovery process.”

Recovery support services are non-clinical services that assist individuals in recovery in gaining the skills and resources needed to initiate, maintain and sustain long-term recovery. They may include care coordination, recovery coaching, spiritual counseling, group support, job training, transportation and assistance with accessing recovery housing. Recovery support programs are person-centered and self-directed, allowing for the individual in recovery to choose their provider.

DDAP will award approximately six grants of up to $1.5 million each. Applicants must have at least two years of experience as of July 1, 2024, in providing recovery support services and be able to demonstrate the capacity to provide those services to individuals in recovery from OUD and other concurrent SUD.

In addition, applicants must outline a plan to provide recovery support services as part of the submission process to offer:

• Peer-to-peer support, individual and group meetings in which individuals newer in recovery can obtain support and advice on an individual basis.

• Peer-led recovery educational workshops, events, training, and activities using structured curriculum related to addiction and recovery, life skills and job skills.

• Recovery health and wellness educational events, culturally based recovery practices, art recovery, recovery social support and inclusion activities.

Telephonic recovery support or recovery check-ups to individuals who can benefit from a weekly call to remain engaged in the recovery process and to help maintain a commitment to recovery.

Recovery planning to assist an individual in managing their recovery.

• Support groups for recovering individuals that are population-focused, such as veterans and youth.

Based on a variety of criteria from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s 2022 overdose death data, DDAP will select two grantees located in Philadelphia, two grantees located in Allegheny County and two grantees from the remaining 19 qualifying counties located within Pennsylvania with a crude death rate higher than the state average.

All applications must be submitted electronically by 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Applications will be competitively reviewed and scored based upon the applicant’s adherence to the funding announcement guidelines, and a timely submission to DDAP.

Lawmakers to co-host veterans recognition event at Misericordia

Rep. Mike Cabell (R-117), along with Sen. Lisa Baker (R, D-20), and Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-120), will again co-host a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and Expo on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Misericordia University.

“The event we hosted last November was well-attended, and we expect this year’s turnout to be similar,” said the lawmakers. “This is our small way to recognize the service and sacrifice of our local veterans. The event also offers an opportunity to learn about the various programs and services available to them in our area.”

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a special Veterans Recognition Ceremony in the university’s Lemmond Theater. Afterward, veterans can stop by Insalaco Hall, where dozens of vendors will be assembled until 1 p.m.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Center will be available in the theater’s parking lot to provide counseling services.

Expo attendees can also safely dispose of any expired or unused medications at the Drug Drop Box sponsored by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

The events are open to all veterans residing in Luzerne County. Veterans can bring their spouse or one guest.

Registration is required. To RSVP, contact Rep. Cabell’s office at 570-675-6000, or Rep. Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 25.

