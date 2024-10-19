🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce is hosting a prescription drug take back event, providing residents with an opportunity to safely dispose of medications.

Narcan will also be available to help combat opioid overdoses.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

This event provides a valuable opportunity to:

• Dispose of unused or expired prescription medications responsibly.

• Obtain Narcan, an essential tool in preventing overdose deaths from opioids.

• Raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders.

“Together, we can take meaningful steps towards addressing the opioid epidemic and promoting community health,” D.A. Sanguedolce said. “Join us in this important initiative.”

Veterans Day Brunch set

DA Sam Sanguedolce is again sponsoring a Veterans Day Brunch at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at The Woodlands Inn & Resort, Plains Township.

The event is being held in memory of U.S. Army Pvt. Stephen Giza. All veterans will be admitted free of charge. Cost for guests is $20.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 570-825-1690. Deadline for reservations is Friday, Nov. 8.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Checks can be made payable to: The Luzerne Foundation. Sponsorships are also available by calling the Luzerne Foundation at 570-822-2065.