Tiffany Kuhar, 45, always loved gardening, whether it was flowers or vegetables, and she used to joke with her husband that she would become a florist someday.

“Truthfully, when I said that, I never meant it,” Kuhar admitted. “Then, I just had that ah-ha moment of like, ‘Well, why don’t you mean it?’ I started to have clarity on who I was and what made me happy, and I wanted to know what I could turn that into.”

At that point several years ago, Kuhar had four children who were either in college or high school and she realized that they didn’t need her around the house as much as they used to.

“I found that this was an opportunity to kind of have some time for myself again. I very much loved being a stay-at-home mom, but I had this opportunity now to reinvent who I was,” she explained.

That desire to get to know herself again led to the birth of Florology, a full-service floristry that specializes in giving customers hands-on experience when creating their own, unique bouquets.

Located at 2800 Memorial Highway in Dallas, the focal point of the shop is its fresh flower bar, where customers can experiment with different types of flowers to create one-of-a-kind arrangements.

Kuhar began her journey to owning her own business at the beginning of 2023 when she signed herself up for a week-long class at a floral design school in New York City, where she selected all of the areas she wanted to study, from arranging bouquets and boutonnieres to flower care and longevity.

After that crash course in floristry, she took her business on the road, popping up at local festivals and events.

“We started to get a following by having those opportunities to be within the community, all throughout Luzerne County,” she said.

Then, this past May, Kuhar signed the lease on a storefront. Being a decades-long resident of Harvey’s Lake, she couldn’t imagine putting down roots anywhere other than the Back Mountain.

“It’s just a whole community feel here. I’m a resident, my husband and I raised our children here and so it was important to me to find a location in the Back Mountain, which took a little while, but we’re in a really good spot now,” she said.

It’s been an exciting ride ever since and even chaotic at times.

“Our grand opening was Mother’s Day, and then we went into prom season, so it was very busy, which we truly appreciate,” Kuhar said.

Knowing she had a solid customer base made transitioning to a brick-and-mortar location far less scary.

“People knew the name Florology. We had this following, and that made it a lot more comfortable, and I was confident in the decision,” she said.

Although the shop also sells ready-made bouquets, Kuhar encourages her customers to get involved in the design process to create their own art pieces to take home and display.

“I think it’s the one thing that sets Florology apart from the grocery store or any other florist,” said Kuhar.

Of course, she’s always available to assist her customers, especially if making a flower arrangement is something they’ve never done before.

“If you have an idea, but you’re a little bit nervous about creating it, I’m there to help you and walk you through the process. I share all of my tricks and hacks,” Kuhar explained. “They are learning throughout that process, and the next time they come in, they feel more confident.”

The flower bar is usually sourced locally from local flower farmers. Kuhar even brings in flowers from her own garden.

“Obviously, pretty much from the middle of September and on, it’s risky, but through the summer months, we try our best to source locally,” she said.

Florology also sells art and candles made by local artists and small businesses. You can find great gift options there, and more will be in stock during the holidays.

When thinking about her transition from selling at community events to having her own storefront, Kuhar said her favorite part is interacting with her customers daily.

“I love getting to know everyone. I truly appreciate every person who comes through the door.”