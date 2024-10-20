Staff Report

Pictured at the Puhalla Family Building Fund Donor Tree are, from left: Jillian Puhalla; Marianne Puhalla; Dennis Puhalla; and Justin Kleinheider, head of the Wyoming Valley Montessori School. Submitted Photo

Pictured at the Puhalla Family Building Fund Donor Tree are, from left: Jillian Puhalla; Marianne Puhalla; Dennis Puhalla; and Justin Kleinheider, head of the Wyoming Valley Montessori School.

Submitted Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Dennis Puhalla addresses the school community. Sitting behind him are Kara Taylor, director of teaching and learning; and Justin Kleinheider, head of school.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Dennis Puhalla addresses the school community. Sitting behind him are Kara Taylor, director of teaching and learning; and Justin Kleinheider, head of school.

Submitted Photo
<p>Students celebrated Dennis Puhalla’s retirement while waiting near the Fidelity Bank Ice Cream Truck.</p>

Students celebrated Dennis Puhalla’s retirement while waiting near the Fidelity Bank Ice Cream Truck.
<p>Head of School Justin Kleinheider and Dennis Puhalla stand near the Puhalla Family Building Fund Donor Tree.</p>

Head of School Justin Kleinheider and Dennis Puhalla stand near the Puhalla Family Building Fund Donor Tree.

KINGSTON — The Puhalla Family Building Fund Donor Tree Dedication Ceremony took place on Friday at Wyoming Valley Montessori School. This was an all-school event honoring Dennis Puhalla’s retirement. After more than 50 years in education, Mr. Puhalla retired this summer from WVMS. He was head of school from 2010 to 2024.

WVMS welcomed families, alumni and friends to celebrate Mr. Puhalla’s achievements. Special alumni speakers included Jayce Decker and Elizabeth Mantush, Class of 2019.

To honor his retirement and dedication to Montessori, WVMS created the Puhalla Family Building Fund. A mural was painted by artist and WVMS parent Bill Murray. Engraved donor leaves were revealed on the tree located on the new Elementary Building.