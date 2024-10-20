🔊 Listen to this

Head of School Justin Kleinheider and Dennis Puhalla stand near the Puhalla Family Building Fund Donor Tree.

Dennis Puhalla addresses the school community. Sitting behind him are Kara Taylor, director of teaching and learning; and Justin Kleinheider, head of school.

KINGSTON — The Puhalla Family Building Fund Donor Tree Dedication Ceremony took place on Friday at Wyoming Valley Montessori School. This was an all-school event honoring Dennis Puhalla’s retirement. After more than 50 years in education, Mr. Puhalla retired this summer from WVMS. He was head of school from 2010 to 2024.

WVMS welcomed families, alumni and friends to celebrate Mr. Puhalla’s achievements. Special alumni speakers included Jayce Decker and Elizabeth Mantush, Class of 2019.

To honor his retirement and dedication to Montessori, WVMS created the Puhalla Family Building Fund. A mural was painted by artist and WVMS parent Bill Murray. Engraved donor leaves were revealed on the tree located on the new Elementary Building.