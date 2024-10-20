🔊 Listen to this

When my friend Gina Malsky called me a few months ago about getting involved in a community event, I thought long and hard about it.

I thought about how much time it would require and if I could really be a great help, given that I focus so much of my spare time on Junior Achievement of NEPA, writing this column, and my family.

But once I talked to her more and learned more about the Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz, I was all in.

The Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz is returning to Downtown Wilkes-Barre in June of 2025 and is a three-day music festival that will bring foot traffic, energy and life to our downtown area — restaurants, performing arts centers, coffee shops, etc.

I attended some of it last year, but was mainly there to support a friend and didn’t think as much about the larger picture: the Cavalcade serves as an opportunity for people to get out of their homes and into the community to socialize and engage with one another.

There will be renowned artists from both in and out of the area playing Friday through Sunday on June 6-8.

I am serving as the campaign chair for this year’s festivities, and I couldn’t be more excited to dig in and support such a great cause. I hope you’ll join me.

Wilkes-Barre has actually been dubbed the home of the first-ever jazz festival in the United States, after the 1951 “Cavalcade of Dixieland Jazz” concert in the downtown, when eight bands came together at two hotels and inspired similar festivals throughout the country. It is noted as such in the Library of Congress and was commemorated with a plaque on Public Square by then-Wilkes-Barre Mayor Lee Namey in 1994.

Now, the wonderful committee I’ve joined is resurging it through the Cavalcade of Jazz.

Planning is underway, and we’re actively recruiting sponsors and donors to help make the affair the best it can be.

If you would be interested in donating, there is a direct link through the Luzerne Foundation: luzfdn.org/donations/cavalcade-of-jazz-fund or you can send a check to The Luzerne Foundation, 34 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 with a note for the Cavalcade of Jazz.

Artists, materials and productions cost a decent amount, so any contributions are appreciated.

I have to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to The Cobber, a hidden gem in Wilkes-Barre, for hosting a small group of friends and supporters on Thursday night. We shared details about the festival and asked friends to spread the word at an informal happy hour and kickoff party.

The Cobbler is the Wilkes-Barre speakeasy owned by Rick Simon. It is a beautifully refurbished building on the corner of North Main and Elm Streets. Rick put his heart and soul into remodeling the space to turn it into the inspiring and comfortable atmosphere you would expect of a true, classy and sophisticated speakeasy.

I’m grateful for him, bartenders Joe and Mike, and everyone who came out to support me, the committee and the Cavalcade that night.

One of my personal missions and loves is to bring people together. I think we have a fabulous community and many activities to participate in.

I was really struck last year when I read U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s detailed report in May 2023 on the epidemic of loneliness and isolation still plaguing our country following COVID-19.

“Loneliness is more than just a bad feeling. When people are socially disconnected, their risk of anxiety and depression increases,” he wrote at that time, adding that loneliness can contribute to life-threatening ailments. “We must prioritize building social connection the same way we have prioritized other critical public health issues such as tobacco, obesity, and substance use disorders. Together, we can build a country that’s healthier, more resilient, less lonely, and more connected.”

One of my hopes is to do everything I can to help locally, thus my decision to get involved in this festival.

I hope you’ll join me in supporting the Cavalcade of Jazz, Downtown Wilkes-Barre, the artists, small businesses and the community as a whole. Bookmark wilkesbarrecavalcadeofjazz.org, which will soon be updated with 2025 information.

Feel free to contact me to learn more, discuss a sponsorship or just to chat. I’m always available.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.