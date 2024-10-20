🔊 Listen to this

The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend at the intersection of Sively Street and Kings Road.

Investigators said the incident took place a 11:45 p.m. Friday and while on the scene, officers heard additional shots being fired somewhere in the vicinity of Colonels Road and Keystone Road.

An unoccupied vehicle parked on Sively Street was struck by gunfire and officers were able to recover several shell casings, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.