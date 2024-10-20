🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Shapiro Administration this week announced the investment of $218.8 million in 33 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source projects across 21 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

The projects funded include replacing lead pipes and service lines, rehabilitating aging water treatment systems, improving wastewater and stormwater systems, upgrading service capabilities, and reducing environmental contaminants through compliance with current regulatory levels and agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs).

“Every Pennsylvanian has a constitutional right to clean air and pure water, and my Administration is driving out hundreds of millions of dollars to our local communities to support that goal and ensure the water is safe when families turn on the faucet,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “We’ve already helped replace over 30,000 lead service lines across the Commonwealth and working together, across party lines and all levels of government, we’re continuing to get stuff done and deliver results for the good people of Pennsylvania.”

With the national focus on upgrading the country’s infrastructure, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), PENNVEST has more capacity now than ever before to provide cost-effective funding for water quality projects throughout Pennsylvania.

PENNVEST continues to pivot as new opportunities arise, to ensure that entities execute water quality upgrades in the most cost-effective ways. PENNVEST financing is available for a variety of clean water projects including facility projects that incorporate clean energy technologies such as solar, anaerobic digesters, hydrothermal carbonization, and dam-sourced or in-conduit hydropower, as stand-alone projects or as a portion of a larger project that benefits the facility.

The implementation of these technologies is economical for a facility’s long-term operation and maintenance budget but also allows the facility to receive 30 – 60 percent of its eligible investment in Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Tax Credits, in the form of a direct cash payment from the IRS upon project completion.

Luzerne County

Hazleton City Authority received a $7.5 million loan to construct a new 3 million gallon water storage tank at the high point of the existing finished water transmission main on property already owned by the Hazleton City Authority (HCA).

In addition to the tank, the project will include installation of a valve house, controls and instrumentation, SCADA communication, and security fencing.

The finished water storage tank will create an operational buffer of storage to allow HCA’s filtration plant to operate smoothly and handle high water demands more easily, without large fluctuations in pressure and flow, within this industrialized area.

Labor & Industry creates InVEST program to help individuals with disabilities secure good jobs

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) this week announced the launch of a new program through its Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), leveraging a $14 million federal grant to assist Pennsylvanians with disabilities earning a sub-minimum wage obtain competitive, integrated employment (CIE).

The new Integrated Vocational Engagement & Support Team (InVEST) program builds on PA’s commitment to uphold and advance Employment First.

InVEST aims to eliminate some of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities working in sheltered workshops, which typically pay people with disabilities sub-minimum wage and are often segregated from the greater community.

InVEST will empower participants to pursue competitive wages through economically stable career paths by facilitating the transition from sub-minimum wage positions to CIE.

“Today marks a transformative moment for individuals with disabilities across Pennsylvania,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “The launch of the InVEST program represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to ensuring that every Pennsylvanian, regardless of disability, can obtain competitive, integrated employment. By leveraging this $14 million federal grant, we are addressing the barriers faced by those in sub-minimum wage jobs and empowering them to build fulfilling careers with dignity and respect.”

Sheetz, Inc. is the first employer in Pennsylvania to commit to the InVEST project with plans to hire up to 10 individuals annually and retain all previously hired individuals. Sheetz will support these new employees with job coaches funded by OVR, who will support on-site employees, develop accommodations, and prepare employees for long-term success.

Pennsylvania is among 14 states to receive grant awards from the federal Department of Education for the Sub-minimum Wage to Competitive Integrated Employment (SWTCIE) demonstration project.

Additionally, L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) has also partnered with the Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) and the PA Family Network: Vision for Equality (PAFN) to provide peer-to-peer education, mentoring services, and systems navigation support for participants and their families.

“DHS has long prioritized competitive integrated employment for individuals with a disability who choose to seek and maintain employment, because we know that participating in jobs that earn a minimum wage or higher and receiving opportunities for advancement is the foundation for achieving an everyday life,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

The practice of paying individuals with disabilities sub-minimum wage remains legal under Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, although several states have phased that practice out.

Baker joins colleagues to celebrate signing of bipartisan juvenile justice reform bills

Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed into law Senate Bills 169 and 170 — now Act 107 and Act 108 of 2024 — to implement reforms needed to improve outcomes for youth, families, and communities, with a continued focus on protecting public safety.

“These reforms are designed to align our juvenile justice system with proven methods for improving youth outcomes and addressing significant gaps in current practices,” said Sen. Lisa Baker (R, D-20), majority chair of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate. “By improving the law, we are taking important steps to give young people a true second chance.”

• Senate Bill 169 implements a requirement that courts hold a disposition review hearing at least every three months to make sure children placed outside the home are getting the care, treatment and services they need, and to make sure children are returned home as soon as is appropriate.

• Senate Bill 170 creates an expungement process for juvenile records and requires that the Chief Juvenile Probation officer notify the court when records are eligible for expungement and request that the court initiate the expungement process.

Sen. Jay Costa (D, D-43), and Sen. Lisa Baker co-chaired the Juvenile Justice Task Force, which produced a report in June 2021 containing 35 recommendations for reform. Of those reforms, Senate Bills 169 and 170 address recommendations 2, 5, 16 and 23.

“I am very happy that the Senate could work in a bipartisan way to get these bills over the finish line,” said Sen. Costa. “The Juvenile Justice Task Force brought to light some unfortunate findings about the way we treat our young people in our legal system, and I am glad we are taking steps to reform our processes. I am hopeful that our work will lead to rehabilitation and a thriving future for these youths.”

Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D, D-10), minority chair of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate, added, “For young people in the juvenile justice system to succeed, it is critical that there are supports and pathways to help with the transition into adulthood and to allow these individuals to lead productive lives. I want to thank Senators Baker and Costa for their roles as co-chairs of the Juvenile Justice Task Force and their work to find meaningful ways to improve outcomes for youth exiting the juvenile justice system.”

Senate Bills 169 and 170 secured the support of the Pennsylvania District Attorney Association, Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission, Governor Shapiro’s Administration, Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police, Office of Victim Advocate, ACLU-PA and many other organizations.

State providing $800,000 to help small businesses grow, expand into the international marketplace

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) this week announced it is accepting applications for $800,000 in funding through its Global Access Program to help eligible small businesses in Pennsylvania export their products. Applications will be accepted until the available funding is depleted.

The Global Access Program (GAP) is designed to provide flexibility and encourage approved applicants to innovatively use funds to meet their specific international marketing needs. Funds can be used by companies for overseas and domestic trade show participation, foreign market sales trips, translation/interpreter fees, shipping sample products, and more.

“The Shapiro Administration is making meaningful investments to help position Pennsylvania as an economic leader, and the Global Access Program is another tool that is helping us do just that,” said David Briel, DCED Deputy Secretary of International Business Development. “Pennsylvania businesses have a great deal to offer to the world, and we’re helping them expand their global reach so they can thrive.”

The funding was awarded to DCED through the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), which has helped thousands of small businesses obtain grants and find customers in the international marketplace since 2011. Companies are eligible to apply for the funding if they are export-ready and in good standing according to SBA standards. Small businesses can apply for GAP and get more information about the program here.

DCED’s Office of International Business Development (OIBD) offers confidential and customized international business programs and services to Pennsylvania businesses of all sizes and at all stages of growth. Services through its export assistance program include: market entry strategy development, connections to qualifying international partners and buyers, trade show and mission support, market research and foreign company background checks.

In 2023, OIBD helped 643 Pennsylvania companies export more than $584.6 million worth of products and has brought more than $489 million in international business investment to Pennsylvania. These overseas exports and international investments have supported over 12,600 Pennsylvania jobs.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.