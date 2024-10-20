🔊 Listen to this

Slocum Fire Department gave away free food and snacks at its annual trunk or treat event.

WAPWALLOPEN — Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Company hosted its annual trunk or treat Sunday afternoon on the fire station’s grounds, where volunteers passed out candy and safety gear for the upcoming holiday.

According to Fire Chief Ron Burg, the company gave out fire blankets, which are essential fire prevention tools, and glow sticks for kids to wear around their wrists on Halloween to make it easier for them to be seen in the dark.

“This is a time to give back,” Burg said. “It’s good for the kids and it’s good to see everybody. It gets our names out there to promote other events that we have.”

In addition to several trunks of candy, the department gave out free hot chocolate, chips and hot dogs.

They also sold raffle tickets, with all proceeds benefiting the station.

The fire company hosts a monthly meeting and encourages those looking to apply or members of the public seeking more information to visit them.The next meeting will take place on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. at the fire station on 1923 Slocum Road, Wapwallopen. In addition, there will be a christmas party on Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://slocumfire.com/.