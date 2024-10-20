🔊 Listen to this

The parking lot of the Courtdale municipal building was packed Sunday with dozens of candy-filled trunks.

A line wraps around the parking lot as kids in dressed in their Halloween best wait their turn to get some sweet treats.

COURTDALE— The borough held its annual trunk or treat Sunday at Courtdale Avenue and Hoyt Street in the parking lot of the municipal building, where local organizations and individuals along with police and fire departments gathered for spooky festivities ahead of Halloween.

Organized by Mayor Jaclyn Degnan, resident Tresha Vehoski, and with assistance from the Courtdale police department, the event featured dozens of trunks as well as music from DJ Donnie Evans and a bubble machine from That Foam Party Guy.

According to volunteers, nearly 250 kids attended the event.