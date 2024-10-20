🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK — Emily Trumbower, 19, of Bear Creek, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at 1 p.m .from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. 689 Hazle Ave. Wilkes-Barre. There will be a post funeral gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bear Creek Association Building, corner of White Haven Road and Route 115, Bear Creek. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.