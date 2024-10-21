🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Council is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution “recognizing the importance and necessity of election safety.”

A council majority had voted earlier this month to reject an “election worker protection ordinance” that had been proposed by Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith.

Instead, council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton had suggested the council draft a resolution or proclamation condemning violence against election workers, which is why the resolution is on Tuesday’s agenda.

The resolution said the council is “dedicated to the democratic process of fair, free, and secure elections” and that all election workers “have a right to perform their duties free of harassment, intimidation and threats against their physical safety.”

It said council “stands in full support” of state and federal law prohibiting these actions” and condemns “all forms of intimidation, harassment and threats.”

The resolution also contains a sentence discouraging the use of mail ballot drop boxes “because of safety and security concerns associated with them.”

In closing, the resolution said it is council’s position that state legislators must amend the state election code to “provide for the safety of election officials and the electors so that voting remains free, fair, secure and safe for all individuals.”

Bryn Smith had proposed the election worker protection ordinance, saying it would provide an additional option for law enforcement to charge those accused of a range of alleged crimes against poll workers.

Thornton had said he spoke with county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and was informed the ordinance could be “inviting lawsuits” against the county because laws already exist at the state level.

Thornton also read portions of an email from county Election Director Emily Cook, concluding the proposed ordinance was “ultimately a waste of time” because “there are no legitimate actionable offenses that were not already addressed as protections for these workers under the law.”

Bryn Smith argued her ordinance is needed, particularly at a time when the county has placed boulders around the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre for security purposes.

Bryn Smith, Jimmy Sabatino and Patty Krushnowski were the only council members to support the ordinance. Councilwoman Brittany Stephenson, the remaining Democratic council member, was absent during that vote.

Tuesday’s council meeting will start with a 5:50 p.m. public hearing on the proposed 2025 budget, followed by the voting meeting scheduled at 6 p.m. or whenever the public hearing concludes.

A work session will follow and include budget presentations from the District Attorney’s Office and the budget/finance and administrative services divisions.

Instructions to remotely attend council’s meeting are posted in its online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Grant request

The council’s Tuesday agenda also includes a vote to request a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant to rehabilitate the Sutton Creek Road Bridge in Exeter Township.

The county would request $788,310 from PennDOT, and the county would be responsible for the 30% match totaling $237,000.

While this project would focus on the bridge, Thornton has asked the county administration to explore potential funding for the connected roadway, saying it is in “very bad shape.”

American Rescue

Also on Tuesday’s voting agenda is a request from the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department seeking more time to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked by the county council.

The council awarded $500,000 to the department to support capital expenses for renovations, purchase personal protective equipment, improve communications and address personnel needs.

The department is requesting a completion extension to the end of this year. Its submission said more time is needed due to the recent approval of a collective bargaining agreement for department personnel tied to American Rescue expenditures.

Pittston sale

The council also plans to vote to sell a 0.12-acre, county-owned lot in Pittston to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston for $1.

According to a past letter to council from authority Executive Director Joseph Chacke, the county-owned lot on the Pittston Hospital property is completely surrounded by property purchased in August 2021 by the authority’s nonprofit arm, the Greater Pittston Land Revitalization Corp.

The authority and city are working on a plan to provide sewer service to this area and develop the site for residential homes, the letter said.

Election board

The county’s five-citizen election board will hold its last public meeting before the Nov. 5 general election at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the courthouse.

Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted under the council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Study commission

The county’s seven-citizen Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the courthouse, with plans to discuss possible home rule charter changes involving the county council.

Topics will include the number of council members and whether they should keep term limits, have their own solicitor instead of relying on the central law office, and if they should be elected by district.

The commission has until early next year to determine if alterations are warranted and if so, another nine months to draft proposed changes — two months more if it recommends council elections by district instead of at large. Voter approval is required for proposed changes to take effect.

A link to attend remotely is posted in council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Job posting

The county is seeking applicants for a prothonotary and clerk of courts manager position that is open because Michelle Bednar resigned to accept another position outside county government.

Bednar had been managing the county criminal and civil court record and filing offices since February 2023 and received $54,325 annually in the position.

The position is advertised at $52,000 to $56,000 annually, and applications are due Oct. 29.

Information on all county job openings is posted under the human resources department career opportunities link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.