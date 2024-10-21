🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Lackawanna and Luzerne counties today campaign for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, and all Pennsylvania Democrats.

In Wilkes-Barre, Emhoff will hold an invitation-only event at the King’s College Sheehy Farmer Campus Center, 116 North Main St.

Emhoff is expected to highlight the Vice President’s plans to strengthen the middle class, protect Pennsylvanians’ fundamental freedoms and be a President for all Americans.

