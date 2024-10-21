🔊 Listen to this

LARKSVILLE — Police in Larksville charged a Kingston man on allegations he stabbed another man during a fight at Sheetz early Sunday morning.

Damii Shaky Jones-Gross, 18, of Charles Street, surrendered to authorities in Kingston several hours after the fight where police say a man suffered at least seven stab wounds and a collapsed lung, according to court records.

The victim was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Jones-Gross was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a disturbance at Sheetz at about 4 a.m. finding the victim inside the store.

The victim told police he was at a house party in Hanover Township and believed Jones-Gross was in attendance. The victim left the party with friends to get food at Sheetz and suspected they were followed by Jones-Gross.

Police in the complaint say the victim reported Jones-Gross spat in his face resulting in a fight involving several people.

Surveillance footage showed a group of people fighting and Jones-Gross making thrusting motions with his hands while the victim ran away.

After the fight and stabbing, Jones-Gross ran away but called authorities just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday saying he wanted to surrender, the complaint says.

During an interview with police that Jones-Gross consented, the complaint says, he admitted he was involved in a fight and possessed a folding-type knife he dropped while fleeing the scene.

Jones-Gross admitted, the complaint says, to stabbing the victim enough times to leave him alone.