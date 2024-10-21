🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman accused of spitting and kicking a Wilkes-Barre police officer pled guilty in Luzerne County Court to a related offense.

Mariah Alee Figueroa Torres, 23, of Academy Street, Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty to assault upon a law enforcement officer before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of resisting arrest and institutional vandalism against Torres.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Torres’ residence where she lived with her boyfriend on on Feb. 25, 2024.

After officers separated Torres and the man, Torres lunged at her boyfriend resulting in officers attempting to remove her from a hallway, according to court records.

Police in court records say Torres spat that struck an officer in the face with saliva and kicked the officer multiple times in the legs.

When being processed at city police headquarters, Torres spat again striking the officer and kicked the same officer multiple times in the legs and groin area, court records say.

Torres is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17.