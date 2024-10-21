🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Scranton man pled guilty to impersonating a police officer in Lehman Township and possessing jewelry stolen from an ex-girlfriend.

Paul W. Dolan, 47, formerly of Moosic Street, was accused by Lehman Township police when he identified himself as a “police officer in Wilkes-Barre,” to a woman who had stopped along old route 115 due to a faulty tire on Dec. 13, 2023, according to court records.

Dolan told the woman he worked undercover to “get drugs off the streets,” court records say.

The woman told Lehman Township police, court records say, Dolan asked her for her phone number about the time her father arrived at the scene.

The woman filed a complaint with Lehman Township police after she learned Dolan had been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in New York State.

Lehman Township police further accused Dolan of possessing jewelry stolen from an ex-girlfriend’s residence in December 2023. Several pieces of jewelry were sold at a pawn shop in Kingston, court records say.

Dolan pled guilty to impersonating a public servant and separately to receiving stolen property related to the jewelry before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Dolan is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.

Court records say Dolan is serving a five to 10 year state prison sentence for illegal firearms possession in a 2017 Pike County case.