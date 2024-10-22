🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police released a surveillance picture of a man they say stole a cellular phone delivered to a residence on South Franklin Street on Monday.

Police responded to the house where a 26-year-old woman reported FedEx delivered an Apple iPhone 16 and a man stealing the package from the porch.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200.