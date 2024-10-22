🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll on Tuesday said PennDOT wants everyone to be safe, whether you’re working on roadways or driving on them.

“And we take many precautions to keep work zones safe for everyone,” Carroll said. “We’re always looking for ways to improve safety on our roadways, for drivers of all ages and experience levels. That’s why we were proud to partner with the PA Turnpike on this program.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike), have launched a new, statewide training program to improve new driver safety and roadway worker protection.

Secretary Carroll said Pennsylvania’s “New Driver Work Zone Safety Program” is a training project that uses engaging videos, info-graphics, knowledge checks, and powerful testimonials to teach new drivers work zone laws, signage and key facts, in addition to offering real-life scenarios to enhance understanding.

The launch took place during National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 20-26) — an annual observance aimed at educating safe driving among teens, and all new drivers in the commonwealth.

The free, 35-minute virtual course is currently available in English and Spanish via PennDOT’s website. The transportation agencies will also collaborate on hands-on training opportunities to supplement the course.

“We are thrilled to help launch this program, which furthers our commitment to safety – the driving force for everything we do here at the PA Turnpike,” said Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey. “Our roadway is only as safe as the drivers who use it and helping them understand the importance of slowing down and paying attention in work zones is critical.”

Last October, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to require new drivers to pass a work zone safety course to get their licenses. After hearing about Oklahoma’s success, the PA Turnpike developed a playbook for introducing a similar program and has been working with PennDOT to make it a reality. The project was funded through $50,000 from the Federal Highway Administration State Transportation Innovation Council Incentive Program.

In recent years, more than four out of every 10 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania involved deaths or injuries. There are more than 1,400 work zone crashes across Pennsylvania annually, with more than 600 resulting in injuries and 15 in death.

While the program is free and encouraged for all Pennsylvania residents, it is especially beneficial for new drivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drivers aged 16-19 are nearly three times more likely to die in a crash than drivers aged 20 and up per mile driven.

From 2019 to 2023, there were nearly 80,000 crashes involving at least one teen driver in Pennsylvania, resulting in 483 fatalities.

Some key factors in crashes involving teen drivers in Pennsylvania include driver inexperience, driver distractions, driving too fast for conditions and improper or careless turning.

The risk of a crash involving any of these factors can be reduced through practice, limiting the number of passengers riding with a teen driver, obeying all rules of the road and using common sense.

