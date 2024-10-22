🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has announced a couch, chair and mattress curbside collection program for city residents.

According to a press release, permit stickers for the couch, chair and mattress curbside collection are $20 per item and stickers must be attached to each item.

Each residence may purchase stickers for up to four items, with a limit of four stickers per unit of a multi-family dwelling. Commercial Properties and High Rises are excluded from the pick-up.

Permit stickers can be purchased at the City Tax Office, 1st Floor, City Hall, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Payments accepted are cash, check, or money order made payable to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The City of Wilkes-Barre is not responsible for lost or stolen items or stickers. Stickers are non-refundable

The collection schedule is below:

Nov. 4-8: South Wilkes-Barre 1 & 2, Downtown Wilkes-Barre, Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle and Goose Island neighborhoods.

Nov. 18-22: North End, Heights, and Brookside, East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods.

Schedule is subject to change due to volume of items collected, staffing and weather.

All items must be placed curbside for collection by 6 a.m. Monday on their neighborhood’s pickup week.

No items shall be placed curbside in excess of 24 hours of collection week and crews will not return to residences that did not place their items outside in time for pick-up.

Guidelines

ITEMS ACCEPTED: Couches and chairs (upholstered/leather/faux leather), mattresses and box springs

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED: Washers, dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, toves, microwaves, compactors, chest freezers, water coolers, air conditioners, refrigerators, dishes, lamps, televisions/electronics, tires, metal items, car batteries, recyclables, residential garbage and yard waste

For a successful couch, chair and mattress curbside collection city residents are asked to please adhere to the accepted items list above. The city cannot remove any items from homes or backyards.