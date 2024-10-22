🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will hold a campaign rally in Scranton on Friday, Oct. 25.

According to officials, Walz will hold a special Friday Night Lights Rally in Scranton ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

This event will take place in the evening between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The final event time and location will only be announced to confirmed guests.

RSVP details for Tim Walz’s rally are available on the Pennsylvania Democratic Party website.