Holly Homscheck, Avoca Borough Council President, speaks against the proposed waste transfer station during Tuesday evening’s Luzerne County Zoning Hearing Board meeting at the county courthouse.

WILKES-BARRE — The status of a solid waste transfer station off Pittston Avenue and Main Street in Avoca remains in flux following a heated Luzerne County Zoning Hearing Board meeting Tuesday night at the county courthouse. The meeting was held as the prospective station’s land buyer seeks a special exception to operate.

RJ Stella Mineral Realty LLC, Plains Township, owns the five-acre plot where solid waste transfer station would be located. Under a June sales agreement, the buyer of the land is Big Rocks LLC.

The meeting was held in front of the zoning hearing board, officials from Avoca and Dupont boroughs and a packed audience of citizens.

For over two hours, Attorney Frank Hoegen called professionals in transportation, waste, development, real estate and other relevant fields, to testify on behalf of the buyers’ plans for the solid waste transfer center. Each testimonial asserted that the center’s establishment is in line with similar projects, and that the local community would not be dramatically impacted by its existence.

The testimonies did little to sway public opinion. Audience members anxiously awaited their turns to speak, occasionally through audible, negative reactions to the buyers’ witnesses.

Avoca Borough Council President Holly Homscheck, representing her constituents, raised several concerns about the buyers’ plan. She referenced a lack of need in the community, environmental damage, fire concerns and a lack of transparency from the buyers’ team.

Homscheck’s concerns, and those of the public, were laced with suspicion of the buyer, who she compared to Kerr-McGee, a defunct energy company. Hemschock said Kerr-McGee’s prior environmental impact on the borough was disastrous, specifically to the health of the residents.

During the proper public comment portion of the meeting, residents and their own witnesses noted additional concerns regarding diminished property value and the perceived corporate disregard for the surrounding area.