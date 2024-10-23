🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Legislators announced on Wednesday that $850,000 in Public School Facility Improvement grants have been awarded to three Luzerne County school districts

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township; Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, announced they helped to secure the LSA grants and Public School Facility Improvement grants from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for projects in Luzerne County.

In addition to the $850,000 for school districts, the legislators also announced the awarding of another $1.2 million in Local Share Account grants to municipalities.

“We commend local officials for submitting good projects for state funding consideration,” Baker said. “These are locally determined priorities that help to make our communities more livable and enjoyable.”

Cabell added, “We know our smaller townships and boroughs have limited budgets and rely on grant funding like this to finish projects and buy equipment that they simply could not otherwise afford. I’m particularly pleased that Wycallis School will get a new roof and ensure that our children can continue to learn in a safe, comfortable environment.”

School districts receiving Public School Facility Improvement grants are:

• Dallas School District: $300,000 to replace a roof at Wycallis Primary Center.

• Wyoming Area School District: $250,000 for safety upgrades at the Secondary Center facility.

• Wyoming Valley West School District: $300,000 for safety upgrades at Dana Street Elementary School.

“I’m pleased we have been able to bring back these state dollars to fund important projects throughout Luzerne County,” Kaufer said. “In particular, these projects will help to keep our children safe and secure at school and increase public safety around our community.”

Ryncavage said, “Today’s announcement marks a crucial advancement as we secure funding to finish long-standing projects like the Newport Township Streetscape and kick off new initiatives, including the Larksville Veteran’s Memorial Park. We’re not just completing existing efforts, but also building a foundation for a brighter future in our communities,”

Municipalities receiving LSA funding are:

• Dallas Area Municipal Authority: $185,000 to purchase new equipment to maintain the sewer system.

• Dallas Township: $200,000 to construct a police station.

• Fairmount Township: $33,529 for a roof replacement project at Izaak Walton Farm Inc.

• Harveys Lake Borough: $75,000 for a pole barn construction project at the borough’s road department yard.

• Kingston Township: $64,299 to purchase police equipment.

• Larksville Borough: $75,142 for a new Veteran’s Memorial Park.

• Lehman Township: $125,000 for purchase of a new road maintenance truck.

• Newport Township: $261,191 for sidewalk improvements along Glen Lyon.

• Pringle Borough: $65,409, on behalf of the Pioneer Volunteer Fire Department, for the purchase of fire department equipment.

• West Wyoming Borough: $125,000 to purchase a dump truck.

