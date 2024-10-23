🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society will honor D&D Realty Group for the preservation and readaptive use of 116 S. Main St. Designed by the Wilkes-Barre architecture firm of Welsh, Sturdevant & Poggi in 1914, it was originally the home of C.F. Murray-Smith Co., a furniture store. The four-story building was empty for many years and was repurposed into 34 luxury apartments with first-floor commercial space and storefront.

Developer Nick Dye of D& D Realty will accept the award. Michael Wood of Wilkes University will speak about the project’s uniqueness. Zubeen Saeed of Building Blocks will host the reception.

“It’s important to recognize outstanding readaptive use of old buildings. Our awards are to celebrate and encourage even more historic preservation and restoration, rehabilitation and readaptive use that contributes to the betterment and beauty of Wilkes-Barre,” said Tony Brooks, director and curator of the society.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday , Oct. 30 , with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and a presentation starting at 6:15 p.m. at Building Blocks, 116 S. Main St. Free parking is available across the street at the Wilkes-Sordoni lot.

The Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society was founded in 2003 by Tony Brooks, Betsy Bell Condron, Harry Haas and Lisa Griffin to promote the architectural and social history of Wikes-Barre by hosting architectural walking tours and local history lectures. In 2018, the society purchased the Zebulon Butler House, the oldest house in Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be reserved by calling or texting 570-793-3631. Tickets that include patron membership in the Preservation Society are $100. Tickets are also available at the door.