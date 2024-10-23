🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Marty Flynn (D, D-22) on Tuesday said the millions of dollars in Local Share Account funded projects will help boost local communities by addressing key needs like public safety, infrastructure, and recreational spaces.

“I’m proud to work alongside our representatives and local leaders to secure this vital funding for our residents,” said Flynn, D-Scranton.

Sen. Flynn, alongside Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D, D-121); Rep. Jim Haddock (D, D-118); announced the approval of more than $8 million in Local Share Account (LSA) funding for numerous infrastructure, recreation, safety and community service projects across Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Rep. Dane Watro (R, D-116); Rep. Mike Cabell (R, D-117); and Sen. Dave Argall (R, D-29), also announced LSA grants totaling more than $2.8 million for projects and purchases in lower Luzerne County.

Funded projects in Luzerne County

• Mohegan Sun Arena HVAC Project — Luzerne County Convention Center Authority; $650,000.

Replacement of HVAC equipment to improve comfort and energy efficiency at Mohegan Sun Arena.

• Pittston City Redevelopment Authority — RDA housing co-location project; $500,000.

Construction of a new office building to house both the Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority in Pittston.

• Pittston Township Ambulance Purchase, $342,890.

Purchase of a new ambulance to serve Pittston Township.

• Hughestown Borough Hose Company Pumper Purchase, $480,000.

Purchase of a new water tank pumper to support the borough’s firefighting efforts.

• Avoca Borough — Bennett Street Wall and Drainage Improvements, $302,000.

Repair of a collapsed wall and installation of a drainage system on Bennett Street.

• Wilkes-Barre City — Riverfront Parking Garage, $250,000.

Construction of a two-level parking garage to add 140 parking spaces in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

• Wilkes-Barre City —Hazle Street Retaining Wall repairs, $250,000.

Additional repairs to the Hazle Street retaining wall to prevent future collapse.

• Wilkes-Barre City — King’s College Occupational Therapy program equipment purchase, $250,000.

Purchase of hands-on learning equipment for King’s College’s occupational therapy doctoral program.

• Jenkins Township — River Road railroad crossing replacement, $248,814.

Replacement of a deteriorated railroad crossing on River Road to improve safety.

• Pittston City — Lincoln Heights upgrades, $200,000.

Replacement of windows and sidewalks at the Lincoln Heights Senior Housing Facility.

• Plains Township — Plains Legion building renovations, $179,250.

Renovation of American Legion Post 558, including new roofing, flooring, and a security system.

• Wilkes-Barre — Catholic Youth Center passenger vans, $176,367.

Purchase of three new passenger vans to transport children to and from school and community programs.

• Jenkins Township — Municipal equipment purchase, $170,315.

Purchase of a backhoe loader and zero-turn lawn mower for public works improvements.

• Plains Township — North Main Street drainage project, $121,189.

Installation of a storm sewer system to address water pooling on North Main Street.

• Glenburn Township — Heavy-duty public works truck, $117,577.

Purchase of a new heavy-duty pickup truck with plow capabilities for road maintenance and snow removal.

• West Pittston — Levee study and preliminary engineering project, $100,000.

Preliminary engineering for a flood control levee along the Susquehanna River.

• Laurel Run Fire Department feasibility study, $44,175.

Feasibility study for a new fire department building in Laurel Run Borough.

• Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority — Mower acquisition, $68,289.

Purchase of a robotic lawn mower to maintain railroad track right of ways across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

• Plains Township Police — 2024 Chevy Tahoe, $38,850.

Purchase of a new Chevy Tahoe to enhance the fleet for the Plains Township Police Department.

• Avoca Borough — Police speed enforcement equipment, $27,158.

Purchase of speed display units and a camera to monitor traffic in Avoca Borough.

• Pittston Area School District — $969,875 in Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program funds.

For a $1.54 million project for safety upgrades at the Mattei Complex Intermediate Center and Middle School facilities located in Pittston Township. The carpeting at the complex is 25 years old. It is torn, threadbare, and a safety and health hazard. This project will replace the carpet with modern, high-quality materials that will improve fire resistance, be free of harmful allergens and reduce trip hazards.

• Wyoming Area School District, $250,000.

For a $1.9 million project for safety upgrades to include window and door replacement at the Secondary Center facility. The windows and doors at the Secondary Center building present a concern due to rust, energy inefficiency, and an inability to be closed and locked properly. Many of these windows and doors are original to the facility, which was constructed in 1975.

Watro, Cabell, Argall, Ryncavage, Culver announce LSA grants

State grants totaling more than $3 million were awarded for projects and purchases in Luzerne County, announced Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton; Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township; Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth; Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville; and Sen. Lynda Culver, R-Northumberland County.

The grant awards are as follows:

• Hazleton City — $250,000 for Phase IV of renovations at the Hazleton LaunchBox building at 13 W. Broad St. planned by the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress.

• Hazleton City — $424,000 for the demolition of a blighted commercial property at 625 W. Sixth St.

• Hazleton City — $533,138 for window improvements at the Hazleton One Community Center at 225 E. Fourth St. operated by the Hazleton Integration Project.

• Hazle Township — $34,005 to purchase a new vehicle for the Hazleton Blind Association.

• Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority — $250,000 for construction of a new dining lodge at Camp Kresge in Dennison Township operated by the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

• Penn Lake Park Borough — $750,000 for rehabilitation of the Penn Lake Park Dam.

• Conyngham Township — $175,000 to replace the bridge over Turtle Creek that serves as the primary access point to St. Mary’s Cemetery and provides access from Lee Road to properties owned by Conyngham Township, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania American Water Company.

• Fairview Township — $242,000 to replace Dale Drive Bridge.

• Fairview Township — $300,000 to build an addition to its municipal and police building.

• Luzerne County — $750,000 for roadway improvements on Oak Hill Road in Wright Township.

• Slocum Township — $100,000 for improvements to Memorial Park, including upgrades to the tennis court, basketball court and walking trail, and purchase and installation of playground equipment.

