Diane Yakimowicz reads her acceptance speech for the Arline Phillips Achievement award to the audience with the help of a visual aid during Wednesday night’s dinner.

PPL Electric Manager of Community Relations Alana Roberts accepts this year’s Marion Pollock Community Partnership Award on the company’s behalf, while other employees stand on stage behind her.

PLAINS TWP. — Northeast Sight Services held its annual awards dinner Wednesday night at the Woodlands Resort, where the nonprofit honored individuals and organizations in the community that support and promote its vision services in the area.

This year’s winners included: PPL Electric Utilities with the Marion Pollock Community Partnership Award (sponsored by McCarthy Tire Service); DiscoverNEPA with the Distinguished Community Service Award (sponsored by Dr. Brian O’Donnell/New Era Eye Care); and Lissa Bryan-Smith with the Golden Anna Cervenak Community Impact Award (sponsored by New Era Eye Care).

Additionally, Diane Yakimowicz was honored with the Arline Phillips Achievement Award (sponsored by Eye Care Specialists), which is given every year to a blind or visually impaired person whose independence and lifestyle is an inspiration to others.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the organization. There was a silent auction in which guests had the chance to bid on a wide variety of prizes, with all proceeds benefiting the many services Northeast Sight Services provides.

The online silent auction remains open until 3 p.m Thursday.

Some of the programs the fundraiser supports include the Insight Kid’s Club, where blind and visually impaired children get together and enjoy both recreational and instructional opportunities, as well as independent living support and vision screenings.

“This community is amazing,” honoree Lissa Bryan-Smith said during her acceptance speech, as she marveled at how many guests were participating in the silent auction. “People here really know how to give back.”

Alana Roberts with PPL Electric said it was a privilege to be recognized by an organization that works to empower individuals in the community.

“Northeast Sight Services, you inspire us. Your dedication and compassion are evident in every interaction, and we’re proud to play a role in supporting your efforts, whether it’s through making our services at PPL more accessible, educating our employees about visual impairments or supporting the outreach and assistance programs that you offer,” Roberts said.

Nearly all of the speakers were affected by vision loss in some way. Rabbi Larry Kaplan spoke fondly of his daughter, Brielle, 22, who was born with glaucoma. She lost all of her sight by the age of 12 or 13, yet still has immense insight and gratitude.

“Brie simply doesn’t complain. And we who can see sunsets and brand new babies and what color our clothes are — we complain all the time,” Kaplan said.

Dr. Michael Fasano with Eyecare Specialists became emotional when he recounted his own experience with vision loss and having a cornea transplant 15 years ago.

He introduced Yakimowicz, who lost her vision later in life due to age-related macular degeneration.

“While this life change can often be debilitating for a person, with the help of Northeast Sight Services, Diane has maintained her independence in her home and the community. Her drive and optimism are truly inspirational,” Fasano said.

He added, “Diane is a true example of not letting vision loss hold you back. Her positive attitude and willingness to learn are the qualities that make her successful despite her challenges and why she deserves this award.”

Yakimowicz was able to read her acceptance speech from her phone with the help of a visual aid and she thanked Northeast Sight Services for helping her maintain her independence.

“I have been able to meet some of the greatest people in the world,” said Yakimowicz, gesturing to her group of friends that came to support her. “I have a great family, but I want to tell you that I met this other family and they are one of the greatest families in the world.”