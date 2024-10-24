🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Phone records show Michael William Mullins engaged in multiple calls with his wife while she was at work and he attended a Godsmack concert with their young daughter and her 9-year-old friend on Aug. 2, 2023.

Those phone calls continued after the concert as Mullins stopped at a fast food restaurant before returning to his Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, house with the two girls.

Mullin’s attorney, Nanda Palissery, used the phone records and multiple calls in an attempt to convince a Luzerne County jury that Mullins did not sexually molest the 9-year-old girl inside the house.

Mullins adamantly denied ever touching the girl besides having her sit on his lap at the concert for a selfie.

As Palissery used the phone records showing the multiple calls between Mullins and his wife, Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank said there were “multiple gaps” where Mullins was not engaged in phone calls with his wife, allowing him time to molest the girl.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon Mullin’s fate on felony counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault following a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Mullins testified in his own defense, telling the jury after arriving home, he told his daughter, 9, and her friend, the alleged victim, to brush their teeth. Mullins did, however, call the alleged victim downstairs for her to take her medications.

As the girls brushed their teeth and the alleged victim took her medications, Mullins said he was on the telephone with his wife.

Frank told the jury the investigation by Wilkes-Barre police detectives alleged Mullins had the girl sit on his lap as he kissed her ears and neck.

A video of the girl’s interview at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) was played to the jury.

“If the girl was making this up, you saw the video (CAC), she stuttered with her words. If she was lying, don’t you think she would go straight to the jugular,” Frank said about the girl being questioned by a forensic interviewer.

Frank noted the forensic interviewer, who testified, had to ask specific questions to have the girl respond.

“She’s not a confused little girl….she has been consistent,” Frank said.

“The only alleged evidence we have here is her word,” Palissery said, telling the jury not to be distracted by “amplification” of hearing the girl’s statement from other witnesses, notably a nurse and forensic interviewer from the CAC. “There is no doubt that there is reasonable doubt in this case.”