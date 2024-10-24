🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man accused of fleeing the scene after allegedly striking a 13-year-old boy who was critically injured waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Thursday.

Shahiyd Deen, 28, of North Main Street, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police with striking Elijah Haney, of Kingston, in the parking lot of Kirby Park on Aug. 5, according to court records.

Haney, who was riding a bicycle, suffered a fractured skull, multiple broken bones and internal injuries. Haney spent several weeks at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville before being released in early September.

Court records say a friend riding a bicycle with Haney reported they heard a vehicle doing “burn outs” before Haney was struck.

Police in Kingston located Deen’s vehicle behind 362 Market St., Kingston with damage to its windshield, a flat tire and a dent in the hood, court records say.

After allegedly striking Haney, Deen reported his vehicle stolen.

Police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Deen, who refused to submit to a blood test, court records say.

Deen waived charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, driving under the influence, tampering with evidence, false reports, reckless endangerment and reckless driving to county court.

Deen also waived driving under the influence charges to county court stemming from a vehicle crash in the Eagle Ridge apartment complex, Edwardsville, on July 29.