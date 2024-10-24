🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman accused of taunting a police canine following a domestic disturbance in April had charges dismissed Thursday.

Ivy Lynn Meres, 49, of Old Newport Street, Newport Township, was charged by Newport Township police of rocking back and forth a police cruiser taunting the police department’s canine on April 19, according to court records.

Meres ignored police commands to stop teasing the dog but she continued to rock the cruiser back and forth, court records say.

Police detained Meres in the cruiser while investigating a domestic disturbance at her residence.

A district judge dismissed charges of taunting police animal, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct against Meres under an agreement reach between prosecutors and her attorney, Mark W. Bufalino.